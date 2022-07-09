Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 9, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally admitted that he wanted to go home in Ichaweri in 2017 after the Supreme Court nullified his win over what the judges termed as irregularities and illegalities.

Last weekend, Deputy President William Ruto was the first to reveal this after he said he almost slapped the President when he told him that he wanted to go home in Ichaweri after the apex court called for a repeat of the Presidential election.

Speaking on Friday when he met religious leaders at State House, Nairobi, Uhuru said it is true he wanted to go home to avoid chaos and bloodshed as witnessed during the 2007-08 post-election violence.

“It is true. I wanted to go back to Ichaweri. The Presidency is not more important than life. I had reached a point where I was ready to give up, because you cannot cling onto power even when People are dying,” Uhuru told religious leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST