Saturday, July 16, 2022 – The Interior Ministry has written a letter to Deputy President William Ruto, ordering him to move out of his official Karen house because his tenure as Deputy President of Kenya ends on August 9th.

According to Ruto’s spokesman Emmanuel Talam, the ministry has urged the second in command to remove his personal belongings for the house to be renovated to be ready to be occupied by the next Deputy President of Kenya.

“The Karen residence is furnished by the Government and when the DP will be moving out, he will be moving out only his clothes,” Talam said.

Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi also reacted to the letter and said Ruto will move out only when another Deputy is elected in August per the constitution.

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua is touted as the next Deputy President since the latest opinion polls have put Raila Odinga in pole position in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST