Sunday, July 3, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua has revealed how President Uhuru Kenyatta tried to bribe Tharaka Nithi County Senator, Prof Kithure Kindiki to abandon Kenya Kwanza Alliance and join Azimio-One Kenya Alliance.

Speaking in Tharaka Nithi County on Saturday, Gachagua said Uhuru offered Prof Kindiki millions of shillings to betray Ruto but turned down the offer.

In addition, Gachagua killed the ongoing rumors that there is tension between him and Kindiki, stating that they are great friends and even agreed on him becoming Ruto’s running mate.

“Professor Kithure Kindiki and I are like a ring and a finger. We are friends from way back. These were children of the same father but there was only one slot and could not be divided. If it was possible, we would divide the DP seat for Kindiki and me,” Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST