Saturday, July 9, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has for the first time addressed a leaked audio clip that captured his deputy, William Ruto, allegedly saying that he almost slapped him in 2017 after the Supreme Court nullified their victory.

Speaking at State House on Friday during a meeting with religious leaders, Uhuru stated that he was willing to step aside in 2017 after the Supreme Court annulled his victory but was forced to cling to power by Ruto.

According to Uhuru, his decision and willingness to go home was based on the fact that he would not stand bloodshed in the country over an election.

At the same time, Uhuru stated that had Ruto slapped him as he claims, he would have turned the other chick for him to slap again as long as there would not have been bloodshed in the country.

“If they had slapped me over power, I would have given them the other cheek to slap. Yes, I wanted to go back to Ichaweri because I couldn’t compare power with bloodshed.”

“These seats we occupy (Presidency) are not more valuable than human life. I had said yes, I will not see more people lose lives because of a seat,” Uhuru stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.