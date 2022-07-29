Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 29, 2022 – Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio One Kenya Executive Director, Raphael Tuju, will not ‘see heaven’ if they die today.

Sudi, who reacted to Tuju’s claims that DP Ruto was paid billions to support Uhuru in 2013 and 2017, said that even if Ruto was bribed by Mama Ngina, that did not give the president and his foot soldiers powers to mistreat and embarrass the Second in Command.

Sudi branded President Uhuru as a person who is not happy when other Kenyans grow in terms of their financial freedom.

The outspoken lawmaker alleged that Uhuru and his family want to remain the sole wealthy family in the country to continue oppressing Kenyans.

With this, the MP said that such behavior will block Uhuru and Tuju from entering heaven since they were just jealous of DP Ruto occupying the highest office in the land.

For the past 5 years, Ruto has been subjected to humiliation and ridicule by junior officers at State House and inside the Office of the President.

