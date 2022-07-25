Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 25, 2022 – Turkana County Jubilee Senatorial aspirant and current Turkana MP James Lomenen has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and visit Turkana County to apologize to the Jubilee party supporters on behalf of the Azimio la Umoja camp.

Addressing the press, Lomenen cried foul over recent chaos that marred Raila Odinga’s visit to the county.

This is after ODM supporters beat the hell out of their Jubilee counterparts during the rally as Raila watched.

As a result of this, Lomenen urged Uhuru to consider visiting Turkana as their party patron and apologize to Jubilee party supporters.

The legislator lamented that they have been living like orphans as Jubilee supporters in Turkana after the president abandoned them, leading to their being disrespected by ODM supporters.

“We have missed our party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta, we are currently living like vulnerable orphans who have no father. ODM’s father (Raila Odinga) has toured Turkana County three times whereas ours has never stepped foot here, that is the reason why we are being humiliated.”

“We ask our president and our party leader to come here and apologize to us on behalf of Azimio because we have been insulted,” stated Lomenen.

According to Lomenen, Raila Odinga’s security and a section of ODM supporters allegedly started the scuffle by attacking anyone who was holding Jubilee party aspirants’ campaign posters at the venue.

“ODM and Raila’s security were so arrogant during the rally. They came over and started harassing and beating a section of women who were holding Jubilee aspirants’ posters. They didn’t want to see any campaign posters belonging to our Jubilee gubernatorial aspirant Mr. John Munyes,” he said.

