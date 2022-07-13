Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – Gatundu South MP and Kiambu gubernatorial candidate, Moses Kuria, has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta finished ODM Leader Raila Odinga when he shook hands with him after the disputed 2017 elections.

Prior to their handshake, Raila put the government on its toes by ensuring that the cost of living was affordable.

However, since he partly joined the Jubilee administration, the plight of the common man has gone a notch higher with a section of Kenyans and politicians blaming the handshake for their plights.

According to Kuria, Uhuru messed up Raila big time by taking him away from the common man.

Speaking during an interview, Kuria observed that since his handshake with Uhuru, Raila has lost interest in addressing the high cost of living.

“Uhuru has messed Raila after he took him away from the common man. Tinga (Raila Odinga) of the past was more close to the common man than those of us who were opposing him,” Moses Kuria said.

The Chama Cha Kazi party leader said that Raila is now focusing on the interests of the ‘Deep State’ and the Mt Kenya billionaires who have endorsed his candidature in the forthcoming elections.

While accusing the Jubilee government of masterminding the high cost of living through massive corruption, Kuria accused Raila of defending Jubilee’s shortcoming.

Kuria, who is a close ally of the 2022 presidential front runner William Ruto, said the Kenya Kwanza currently resonates well with issues affecting the common man than Raila’s Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.