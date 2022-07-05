Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto took his campaigns to Meru County to popularize his hustler manifesto ahead of his titanic battle with Raila Odinga.

The DP used the rallies to comment on the leaked audio suggesting that he almost slapped President Uhuru Kenyatta when he almost gave up the presidency to Raila after the Supreme Court nullified their victory in 2017.

According to Ruto, there was no way he was going to allow Uhuru to give up everything they had fought for.

He explained how he worked hard to ensure that Uhuru got re-elected in the 2017 General Election.

And to the utter surprise of many, Ruto revealed that he did the heavy lifting in 2013 and 2017, waking up as early as 4 am, and by the time Kenyatta joined them, he would have done several meetings.

“I used to wake up, hold three campaigns while Uhuru was still asleep and lazing in bed and because he was my friend, there is no way I would let Raila take that seat away from him,” Ruto said.

It is due to this that Ruto said he pushed Uhuru to participate in the repeat of the presidential election because he could not let his efforts go to waste.

“I could not let it go, nilimkaza kweli kweli mpaka akakubali kwa sababu ni rafiki yangu (I pushed him until he agreed because he is my friend),” he added.

