Friday, July 15, 2022 – The High Court has stopped Kenyatta University from surrendering a parcel of land to the State as directed by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, through President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order.

This follows a court case filed by the Law Society of Kenya.

LSK had termed the demand for the land by the state as illegal and vowed to challenge the decision in court.

The ruling is a blow to the State, which has recently pushed Kenyatta University to the corner to surrender the parcels of land.

A move by the university council to decline to issue the land titles saw Vice Chancellor Paul Wanaina sacked and the council disbanded.

In a letter to Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, the sacked team, led by Chairperson Prof. Shem Migot-Adhola, termed the transfer of land illegal and rejected the directive.

“The council holds the considered view that such a decision cannot be lawfully made without involving and consulting the University Council,” stated Adholla in the letter dated July 5.

Council insisted it has not been aware of the Cabinet decision it supposedly passed during its May 12 meeting, which approved the allocation of 410 acres to WHO, Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

Part of the land was to also go to squatters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.