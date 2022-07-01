Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is not leaving anything to chance as far as the August election is concerned.

Speaking to the election observers at his office yesterday, Ruto reported President Uhuru Kenyatta to international election observers over his alleged control of the National Police Service (NPS).

He alleged that the Head of State was solely running the police service, expressing fears over the use of police during the August 9 polls.

The DP claimed that Uhuru would definitely make decisions favoring the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party as he serves as its council chairperson.

He explained that Uhuru took control of NPS, alleging that the Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, was incompetent.

According to Ruto, the Inspector General could not make decisions of his own hence the influence of Uhuru on the police.

“We have the most incompetent IG in the whole world and that is a big problem. His incompetence may not play out when things are working but when things get ahead and decisions need to be made, he cannot. He simply doesn’t have the capacity.”

“To be honest the current IG is the President of Kenya, who is the leader of Azimio. If you put yourself in our shoes and the IG is also a competitor, you wonder. Where do you start?” posed the DP.

Ruto stated that the Kenya Kwanza faction was satisfied with the election preparedness except for concerns over the use of police.

“When the chips are down and decisions have to be made on some critical elements of the elections, if it is the President to make the decision and he is already the chairman of our competition, your guess is as good as mine.”

“From where I sit, I am running against my boss than his candidate and that is the real competition.”

The election observers delegation was led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who is on a pre-election tour of the country ahead of the August 9 polls.

The observers met with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.