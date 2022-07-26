Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta has ‘abandoned’ the Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga less than two weeks into the August 9th election.

Speaking on Tuesday during Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaigns in Ikolomani, Kakamega County, Mudavadi argued that Uhuru’s decision not to campaign for Raila across the Mount Kenya region before holding his farewell party is a sign that the president knows that Azimio’s defeat is inevitable.

The former Vice President argued that Uhuru would have invited Raila on Sunday at State House during the president’s farewell party with the State House staff since he had identified him as his preferred presidential candidate.

“After the handshake, Uhuru told Raila that he will take him to Mt Kenya and woo the residents to support his bid. They went on to bring the BBI and failed, and 2022 is here and we have two weeks to go, yet that has not happened, which means ‘Uhuru ameacha Raila kwa mataa,’ he has abandoned Raila.”

“He has even called for a party with his employees because he has finished his term. In that meeting, Raila was not there, same to Oparanya, Orengo and the ODM team. I, therefore, implore you, to ensure that you are not in that team, support the KKA camp-led Deputy President William Ruto,” Mudavadi told the residents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.