Friday, July 29, 2022 – The bad blood between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto has taken a horrible turn.

This is after Uhuru accused Ruto of being a master of peddling lies as he seeks to succeed him come August.

Ruto has in most of his political rallies faulted his boss for endorsing Raila Odinga, who is William Ruto’s bitter rival in the August 9, presidential election.

During the presidential debate on Tuesday, the DP took credit for the Jubilee achievements as he accused his boss of the failures of the same government.

For instance, Ruto said the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) was a noble idea but had been taken over by State capture, thus making it a grandiose project with little benefit to the people.

He further accused Uhuru of replacing the initial plan of building an industrial city in Naivasha with an inland container depot for his own selfish interest.

However, speaking in Nakuru, Uhuru warned Kenyans against believing every word that comes from Ruto’s mouth because it is a lie.

The outgoing Head of State said the second in command was part of the Executive team that approved the building of the SGR and even laid out operation protocol.

Uhuru accused the deputy president of being insincere while making promises to the coastal people.

However, he said he does not despise Ruto but he hates anyone who makes false statements.

“I have been with my friend, William Ruto and I love him. I don’t despise him. I don’t hate anyone but I hate a liar,” President Uhuru said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.