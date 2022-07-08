Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 8, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has accused the media of being biased in its coverage during the launch of his manifesto at KICC on June 30.

Speaking at KTN News on Thursday, Ruto said he was forced to share TV airtime with Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah despite having set the date earlier.

He said the state, under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta, financed Wajackoyah to steal his show and the biased media fell into the trap of the deep state.

“On that day of the manifesto launch, a fellow (Wajackoyah) was parachuted so that we share the screen, which again speaks to the same narrative of a biased media,” Ruto said.

On whether he will attend the Presidential debate, Ruto said his party will make the right decision when the right time comes.

“I have not said I will not show up. But for heaven’s sake is it too much to ask the media to be balanced?

“I thought every media prides itself in being fair and objective,” The DP said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.