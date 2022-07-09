Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 9, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally explained why he settled on Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

Speaking on Friday when he met a section of religious leaders at State House, Nairobi, Uhuru said Karua can be trusted as she has always had the country’s interests at heart.

“Despite the fact that we have never been on good terms politically with Martha, she is a principled person. It is better I follow someone who is just, truthful and led by the desire to serve people but not self,” Uhuru said.

The President said he was in awe of Karua’s personality despite their past ideological differences.

Uhuru cited Karua’s unwavering stance regarding public service, noting that she is a reputable leader who has earned his respect.

On June 1 during Madaraka day celebrations, Uhuru tactically endorsed Raila Odinga as his preferred successor and Karua as the Azimio principal assistant.

He said Kenyans have a historic opportunity to elect the first woman as Deputy President.

“In August this year, if it is the wish of the electorate, we will have a chance of a woman shattering the glass ceiling by assuming the second-highest office in our republic,” the President said.

