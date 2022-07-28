Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 28, 2022 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance Presidential running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of being behind Thursday’s ruling where a Nairobi court ordered him to surrender Sh 200 million in his accounts since it is proceeds of crime.

In a ruling delivered by Lady Justice Esther Maina, the court said the money, which was frozen early this year, amounted to proceeds of corruption.

The court further ruled that the Mathira MP acquired the money from government agencies without supplying any goods or services.

But in his reaction, Gachagua, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, accused Uhuru of being behind the case to embarrass him because he is supporting DP Ruto.

Gachagua also said Uhuru is free to take the money but the fact remains that the entire Mt Kenya region is solidly behind DP Ruto’s presidency in August.

“I want to tell Uhuru that he can take my money. Even if they take my money or jail me, the Mt Kenya people and I will ensure that Ruto gets to the State House in August,” Gachagua stated.

