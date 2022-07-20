Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has castigated his deputy, William Ruto, and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, for playing politics with the cost of Unga.

Speaking at State House on Wednesday, Uhuru said it is unfortunate that Ruto and Gachagua are taking advantage and using the Unga crisis to play politics.

The President said mature leaders cannot use the crisis facing the people to play politics and instead they should help the government come out with solutions to solve the crisis.

During the occasion, the president announced that the government would offer subsidies that will see the cost of maize flour reduced to Ksh100 per 2Kg pack with immediate effect.

The President also suspended the Import Declaration Fee (IDF) imposed on imported maize as well as the fuel development levy on the transport of the same.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.