Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Ugandan fugitive, David Matsanga, has spoken after Usawa Kwa Wote party leader and current governor of Murang’a County, Mwangi wa Iria, joined Azimio-One Kenya Alliance on Tuesday.

Addressing a presser after he joined the Raila Odinga-led coalition, Mwangi said he held extensive talks with the former Premier on how he will implement his manifesto ‘One Home One Cow’ program to eradicate poverty in the country.

In a social media post after Mwangi joined Azimio, Matsanga thanked the Murang’a county governor and said they previously held talks together at White Sands Hotel in Mombasa where they exchanged notes on why the Azimio coalition is the best medicine for suffering Kenyans.

“Thanks, My Dear Friend Mwangi Wa Iria One home, one cow per family in Kenya will change lives and my friend Mwangi Iria says today-As he joins.

“When we sat together in the White Sands Sarova Hotel on Friday and Saturday, I told my good dear brother and longtime political students and he listened.

“Thanks my dear long-lasting friend,” Matsanga wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.