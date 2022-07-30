Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 30, 2022 – Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, has revealed the reason why Azimio One Kenya Alliance Executive Director, Raphael Tuju, is planning to flee the country if Deputy President William Ruto wins the presidency in August.

Early this week, Tuju, who is also a former Jubilee Party Secretary-General, said he is planning to go into self-imposed exile if Ruto becomes the fifth President of Kenya.

According to Barasa, Tuju is not fleeing because of Ruto but because he has accumulated billions in debt and he will be unable to pay when the second in command forms the government in August.

The MP says President Uhuru Kenyatta has been shielding Tuju from arrest over debt and he is fleeing because Ruto will not protect him.

“I have been informed that Raphael Tuju has already processed his travel documents to flee this country not because of what he said, but due to debts amounting to Billions. His friend who has been illegally shielding him from civil arrest is exiting the presidency in 10 days so he has no choice,” Barasa wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.