Thursday, July 21, 2022 – The U.S. white House has clarified President Joe Biden’s statement that he has cancer, saying he was referring to a skin cancer diagnosis he received before becoming president which has been remedied.

On Wednesday, July 20, the US President spoke in Somerset, Massachusetts, in a press conference about global warming.

During his speech, Biden recalled the “toxins, smog, and greenhouse emissions” and how they affected his hometown of Claymont, Delaware.

In a shock statement describing his experiences with oil refinery emissions Biden told the crowd: “That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.”

However, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said the president was referring to non-melanoma skin cancers that were removed before he assumed office.

A summary of the president’s health released in November said Biden had “several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers removed” prior to his presidency, adding there were not any “areas suspicious for skin cancer at this time.” No biopsies were required, it added.

“This is what the President was referring to,” Bates said on Twitter.

Back in 2021, Biden’s health summary revealed his physician Dr Kevin O’Connor performed an operation to remove non-melanoma skin cancers.

However, the report blamed Biden spending time in the sun, rather than exposure to chemicals used by the oil industry.

Biden said ‘that’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer’

Covering up the gaffe, White House spokesman Andrew Bates referred to a tweet from Washington Post columnist Glenn Kessler, who noted Biden had “non-melanoma skin cancers” removed before he took office.

A report published on November 19 stated: “It is well-established that President Biden did spend a good deal of time in the sun in his youth.

“He has had several localised, non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery before he started his presidency.

“These lesions were completely excised, with clear margins.”

Additional details from the report read: “Total body skin exam was performed for dermatologic surveillance.

“Several small areas of actinic change were treated with liquid nitrogen cryotherapy, but there are no areas suspicious for skin cancer at this time.

“Dermatology consultation is reviewed and appreciated. No biopsies were required.”

