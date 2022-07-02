Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 1, 2022 – Mychelle Johnson, the mother of wife of Hornets player, Miles Bridges’ two children, has shared several disturbing images of the injuries she claims to have suffered at the hands of the NBA forward.

She claims she sustained a fractured nose and wrist, a severe concussion and more after he attacked her

She wrote on Instagram:

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore.

“I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.”

TMZ Sports reported that Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence on Wednesday, June 29, after Johnson claims they got in an argument that turned physical.

The woman’s identity was not revealed at the time, but Johnson is now breaking her silence on the alleged incident.