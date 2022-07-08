Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 08 July 2022 – Tyrese Gibson has broken up with his latest girlfriend, Zelie Timothy.

The actor, who began dating Zelie shortly after his second marriage to Samantha Lee ended, took to Instagram to make the announcement in a series of posts.

He shared a photo of a snake trying to strangle a deer and he wrote about wanting to be released from the “devilish allure and the sexual seduction of a masterful manipulator”.

“I am single now,” he added and tagged Zelie, while telling his followers that they can have fun with her.

He added that he wanted to be married but Zelie wanted to still have fun and live her best life.

In another post, he shared a photo of a woman in a skimpy skirt and revealed that he now has a “type”.

He added that he is lost without his “wife and family” and that all he wants is a stable home.

Tyrese has been married twice and both marriages ended in divorce.

Meanwhile, Zelie has taken to Instagram to share posts believed to be aimed at Tyrese.

“I saved some people’s reputation by not telling my side of the story, ” one of her post reads.