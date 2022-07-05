Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – A Twitter user identified as Solomon Kuria has not abandoned his dad despite his mental state.

He revealed that his father is mentally ill but despite his condition, he still celebrates him.

He posted a photo on Twitter taking his dad for a stroll on his 76th birthday.

He further revealed that he has saved some money for his dad’s treatment and hopes his condition will improve.

“It’s my Dad’s 76th birthday, he is mentally ill, he is the only family I got left. I took him out for a stroll. I grew up seeing him in this condition, I’ve been able to save some money for his treatment, pls celebrate with us, and may God bless you as you pray for his quick recovery” he posted.

