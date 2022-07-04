Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 4, 2022 – Popular Twitter user, John Doe, has shared a story of how his former University mate’s girlfriend moved on after he got punished for helping her do an exam.

In his tweets, Joe said that his university mate was caught writing an examination for his girlfriend and the lecturer decided to fail the undergraduate in his own course instead of causing him to be expelled.

He stated that the undergraduate suffered two extra years in school and during all that period, his girlfriend went for NYSC, got married, and went on honeymoon.

See the tweet and reaction