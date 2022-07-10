Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 10, 2022 – Donald Trump has taken to social media to celebrate Elon Musk pulling out of $44b deal to buy social media giant.

The former president shared his thoughts on his own social network, Truth Social, on Friday evening, July 8, shortly after it emerged that Musk, 51, had withdrawn a $44 billion bid.

Musk, who is the world’s richest man, announced he was ending his bid to buy Twitter at $54.20-a-share, prompting a furious response from the firm’s bosses, who say they’ll sue to force through the deal.

Musk accused Twitter bosses of refusing to hand over details about the number of fake users on its site, in a letter announcing that he was reneging on the deal.

The billionaire blasted the social media giant for refusing to ‘comply with its contractual obligations’ throughout the acquisition process.

Former US president, reacted stating; ‘THE TWITTER DEAL IS DEAD, LONG LIVE THE “TRUTH”.’