Saturday, July 16, 2022 – Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula has hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta over the recent sacking of Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Prof. Paul Wainaina.

Speaking during a Kenya Kwanza rally in Kiambu County on Friday, Wetangula faulted the President for allegedly interfering with the institution’s management, saying it did not fall under his section to manage.

Wetangula said the Head of State acted outside his jurisdiction in firing the VC, further promising that if the Deputy President William Ruto-led camp manages to clinch the presidency come August, they would restore him.

“Kenyatta University is established under an Act of Parliament, with a Senate, with a council, and with leadership. And you have no business both in law, under the Constitution, and in fact to interfere with the management of Kenyatta University,” Wetangula said.

“I want to assure the management of KU that after the 9th of August Professor mwenye amefukuzwa na Uhuru tutakurudisha kazini.”

