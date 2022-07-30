Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 30, 2022 – Garissa Township Member of Parliament, Aden Duale, was recorded threatening a Somali blogger for allegedly spreading lies against him.

Duale called the blogger, who has a huge following in Garissa, and threatened to send his goons to attack him.

The vocal MP bragged in the leaked audio that he has already bought daggers and it is just a matter of time before the blogger is dealt with by his goons.

“Tutakueka visu na tunyoe rasta, (we will stab you and shave your dreadlocks,” Duale said.

The hapless blogger tried to plead with the legislator to forgive him but he went on to threaten him.

According to Duale, the blogger has been tainting his image.

Listen to the leaked audio.

