Friday, 29 July 2022 – A Twitter user @soltune has narrated his sister’s miraculous recovery from Tuberculosis and HIV.

According to soltune, his sister left home six years ago and didn’t return until last year when some people dropped her off at their house.

He shared a photo of his sister the day she was dropped off alongside another one taken on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

“In this testimony, I am going straight to the point, no too much story. Six years ago my sister (Love) woke up one morning and left the house just like that. Within those years, i lost my dad and immediate elder sister, it was tough for my mom and my siblings, very tough but we kept praying and believing GOD,” he narrated.

“Fast forward, a week after my wedding last year, gbas gbos from left, right and center; the devil came hard this time then i got a message from my eldest sister saying, “some people came to drop off my sister like this, the picture on the left

“I didn’t cry cause there wasn’t any space for weakness anymore; i just realized i can’t let this one slide. I remember during one of my prayer sections at night, I kept shouting “devil you won’t take this one”

“I called some of my friends, sent her picture to them and asked them to send me voice notes of them speaking in tongues as they were led to pray!!! They all did, I edited and put all the rakabah-legehbo-shatayeh together then sent it to my sister and asked her to please put it on repeat in her ears so it could keep playing every morning.

“Weeks later, she started walking and talking then, my eldest sister called me one morning and said “when we got to the hospital, after normal check up, the doctor said, the Tuberculosis have disappeared and it’s not suppose to be so, also, the HIV vanished” Haaa!!!”

“Only GOD can do this things. The picture on the right was taken today today!!! If you’re reading this, trust me as i say this; God is real, trust him with your life, trust him till the very last minute, let your faith do the talking because NA GOD DEY RUN THE MATTER!”