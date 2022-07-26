Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have vowed to teach the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti a lesson should he raid the deputy president’s home.

Speaking yesterday during a rally in Kesses, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, took issue with the raid of Ruto’s private office at Transnational Plaza and confiscation of some servers.

According to Nyoro, Kinoti had planned to storm Ruto’s Karen residence after the raid at his Transnational plaza office.

However, he warned Kinoti not to dare set his foot in Ruto’s house, vowing to do the unthinkable to him if he dares.

“I would like to warn a man called Kinoti, who feels like he can now go to the DP’s office and that he even intends to carry out a similar operation in Ruto’s home.”

“If you are man enough, I dare you to even as much touch the gate let alone get into his house, you will know you don’t know,” Nyoro declared.

His sentiments were echoed by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who alleged that the officers who conducted the raid were under the express instructions of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Murkomen hinted that Uhuru was acting in fear of his political project, Azimio candidate Raila Odinga, who is fading politically by the day and using the DCI to interfere with the August polls.

“If you have seen your project is not working, do not attempt to provoke Kenyans and their emotions by raiding offices, fighting IEBC, and interfering with the electoral process,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.