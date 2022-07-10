Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 10, 2022 – Donald Trump has claimed that his former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is in hospital being treated for a heart condition which was caused by what U.S. political left also known as Democrats “put him through”.

On Friday night, July 8, the former US president attended a rally in Nevada where he campaigned for the two candidates he endorsed in the Republican primaries, gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo and Senate nominee Adam Laxalt.

Throughout the address, Trump lauded his candidates as being “exceptional”, before diverting to other talking points.

At one point during his rally, he turned his speech to the topic of law and order. He lauded the work that Giuliani carried out while he served as the mayor of New York from 1994 to the end of 2001.

“If America restored a proper approach to policing, prosecuting and jailing we would immediately cut violent crime in our major cities,” said Trump, without citing any source for those figures.

“Under the greatest mayor in New York City in history, Rudy Giuliani, and he doesn’t know I was gonna say that, he’s watching,” Trump then said his former advisor was in hospital “getting well”.

“He had a heart problem,” he said, before casting the blame for that heart problem on an unspecified “they”. “He’s in a hospital. Can you believe it what they put Rudy through?”

Giuliani this week was subpoenaed by the Fulton County, Georgia grand jury investigating the former president’s attempts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, alongside South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and many advisors and attorneys who played key roles in the scheme to overturn the results.

On Tuesday, Mr Giulian’s son, Andrew, who had been campaigning alongside his father for weeks in his failed bid for New York governor, confirmed in an interview that the former New York mayor had undergone a heart stent surgery in order to clear two clogged arteries.

Trump tonight says Rudy is in the hospital right now with a heart problem because of what the Left has put him through. pic.twitter.com/n1kCXt5Y30 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 9, 2022