Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – NBA star, Tristan Thompson seems to be living his “single” life to the fullest following his recent breakup with Khloe Kardashian who he cheated on.

Thompson was seen hanging out at the Marquee Nightclub in Sin City early Sunday morning (around 1:30 AM), and he had at least one lovely lady hanging off his arm.

TMZ reported that he was with a posse of 3, one dude who seemed to be his wingman for the night, and a couple of girls.

The were together the whole time and seemed to be having a good time, dancing with each other and chatting up with drinks in tow.

According to the publication, at one point, the woman that Tristan appeared to be in lockstep with, danced up on him and they were very touchy-feely. The crew left around 3 AM.