Sunday, July 3, 2022 – Travis Barker has opened up to fans about his health and what led to his hospitalisation.

The Blink-182 drummer and husband of Kourtney Kardashian used his Instagram and Twitter accounts to explain the latest details of what happened during these last few days.

He wrote: “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Travis’ health scare worried fans, especially as he took to Twitter himself before his hospitalisation was made public to ask God for help.

“God save me,” he wrote.

His daughter also took to Instagram to ask for prayers for her father.

Now, Travis says he’s currently feeling much better with intensive treatment.