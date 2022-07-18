Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 18, 2022 – A transgender prisoner who got two fellow inmates pregnant at New Jersey’s only women’s prison has been moved to a men’s prison.

Demi Minor, who is serving a 30-year sentence for stabbing her former foster father to death, was moved from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in June.

According to Minor, 27, she was misgendered and abused by guards during the transfer and was even placed on suicide watch after she tried to hang herself while she was being transferred to GSCF.

In a post on her Justice 4 Demi blog, Minor claimed that she was targeted by correctional officers, with one of them mocking her when she asked to be stripped searched by a woman. In a separate post, she claimed she was beaten during the transfer.

She said she was briefly held at New Jersey State Prison, where guards allegedly called her ‘a he’ over 30 times.

Minor’s case gained attention in April when the New Jersey Department of Corrections revealed that she had impregnated two fellow inmates at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility.

The inmate also said that while she was allowed to keep her make-up, she knows wearing it ‘is a death wish.’

‘I have accepted that I am in a male facility but I have not accepted nor will I ever agree to or accept that I am anything other than a woman who happens to be transgender,’ Minor wrote.

In a scathing blog post, Minor accused guards of mistreating her and threatening her.

On one occasion,she said one guard told her ‘I don’t give a f*** what you do ….there is no camera here … everyone here is man including you,’ Minor alleged.

Minor was briefly in the custody of the New Jersey State Prison, where she said other concerning incidents took place.

‘[The department of corrections] has violated my right to be safe and free from sexual harassment, by putting me in one of the most violent youth Correctional facilities,’ Minor wrote.

‘While living here at GYSC, I have found my self under attack by young inmates who are immature and just plain ignorant towards a person like me.’

Minor said she has been removed from Edna Mahan ‘as a punishment for what occurred over two months ago.

‘They have violated my right to be safe and free from sexual harassment, by putting me in one of the most violent youth correctional facilities,’ she alleged.’

The trans inmate said she was also being attacked by ‘ignorant’ younger inmates,

She said: ‘On Saturday, I was in medication line when a inmate cut in front of me, and said ”I am not standing behind no fag’.’ The inmate th[e]n spit directly in my direction.’

She accused the DOC of causing her irreparable psychological damage by exposing her to those triggering situations.

‘I don’t know what its like to live as a man, and I refuse to ever revert back to such habits or behavior,’ Minor wrote.

Minor was removed from Edna Mahan after it emerged that she had impregnated two inmates.

According to Daily Mail, the 800-inmate Mahan facility began housing transgender women including those that have yet to undergo gender reassignment surgery last year after a lawsuit brought by an inmate and the ACLU. It now has 27 trans prisoners.

A source familiar with the prison told DailyMail cell doors are left open during recreation time, so inmates can theoretically use those periods to sneak into each other’s cells or slip into a bathroom for quickie sex.

Minor was just 16 when she broke into Theotis Butts’s home in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

Butts had taken her in as a foster child, but Minor was no longer living with him, according to a report at the time on NJ.com. She stabbed Butts, 69, several times and then fled to New York where she was arrested.

Minor started to transition into a woman in 2020 and was transferred out of the male prison system to Mahan.