Trainer Assistant

Qualifications

Two (2) years relevant work experience.

Higher National Diploma in any of the following disciplines: mechanical,electrical/electronics, computer science, information communication technology, automotive, building and construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agri-business, P.V. solar installation, hair dressing and beauty therapy, textile, fashion & design, any other occupational field or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

OR

A minimum of four (4) years in relevant work experience;

Diploma in any of the following disciplines: mechanical, electrical/electronics, computer science, information communication technology, automotive, building and construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agri-business, P.V. solar installation, hair dressing and beauty therapy, textile, fashion & design, any other occupational field or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Minimum KCSE C- (minus) or its equivalent.

Be in possession of instructor’s training course of not less than 4 weeks or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Proficiency in computer applications;

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the constitution; and

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

How to Apply

For details on job description and specifications of the above advertised positions, visit our website http://www.nita.go.ke. Candidates are also required to download and duly fill the NITA APPLICATION FOR EMPLOYMENT FORM REF. NO. NITA /HR&A/F/33 using the link below: Interested persons who meet the requirements should submit their application through Post Office, email, or by hand delivery, clearly stating the position and job reference number on both the cover letter and envelope , together with a detailed CV, Certified Copies of Academic Certificates, Copy of National Identity Card, Names and Telephone Contacts ofthree referees, so as to reach the Authority by 8th August 2022 ,5.00 PM (East Africa Time) to:-

THE DIRECTOR GENERAL

NATIONAL INDUTRIAL TRAINING AUTHORITY

P.O BOX 74494 -00200

NAIROBI.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to present Originals of the following documents during interviews:-

National Identity Card

Academic and Professional Certificates and transcripts

Any other supporting documents and testimonials

Please note:

NITA is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution Chapter 232(1) on Fair Competition and Merit, Representation of Kenyan diverse communities and Affording equal employment opportunities to Men and Women, Members of all Ethnic groups and persons with disabilities.

THEREFORE, PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALIZED AND MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification