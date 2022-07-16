Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 16, 2022 – Tom Brady has said the toughest thing he has to deal with as a parent is trying to keep his kids grounded despite their rich and famous lifestyle.

The American football quarterback opened up about being a dad to Jim Farley on the “DRIVE” podcast.

He explained one of his biggest parenting struggles is teaching humility to his kids while also being one of the most wealthy families in the nation.

“We have people that clean for us,” said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, who’s made over $300 MILLION in NFL contracts alone. “We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that. We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in.”

“And it’s just, that’s my kids’ reality. Which is the hard part to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is.'”

Brady – who has two sons and one daughter – called balancing it all “probably the hardest thing for us as parents.”

Brady’s words were met with immediate backlash as people told him they would happily take those problems he’s complaining of.

But, Brady said they are real problems for him and his wife, Gisele and they are things he says he has to deal with daily.

“I know that I’ve screwed up a lot of things – that’s the reality of being a parent,” he said. “You just hope you can show them enough things to realize that when they are doing things that are selected for Mom and Dad to make our lives more convenient that that is a treat. You know, that is something that is not what every kid goes through.”

“Probably one of the biggest challenges we have as parents.”