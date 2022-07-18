Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 18, 2022 – Trouble is brewing in Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition after singer and Mathare parliamentary candidate on the Jubilee ticket, Kevin Kioko alias Bahati, turned down Raila Odinga’s offer to step down.

Speaking in Mathare Constituency yesterday, Raila asked Singer Bahati to shelve his parliamentary bid in favor of incumbent Antony Oluoch.

He promised to incorporate Bahati into his government if the Azimio secures victory in the August 9, General Election.

“Here in Mathare, as Baba I know I have two children of the same race. Do you want me to advise you as Baba? This is what I want…I have Oluoch and Bahati, this is what I decide…Bahati is my child I will give him a job in government,” Raila said.

However, in a statement posted on his official Twitter account moments later, the Jubilee party candidate declined Raila’s plea to drop out of the Mathare parliamentary race.

Bahati insisted that he would be on the ballot, saying Mathare residents have made up their minds about him being their next representative.

“Cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and my party Jubilee… Blessed by God and Mathare people have decided that their next MP is Bahati Kiokio,” singer Bahati said in a Tweet.

During the rally, Bahati who was seated on Raila Odinga’s campaign vehicle, hurriedly left the rally immediately after the presidential candidate endorsed his bitter rival.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.