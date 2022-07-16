Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 16, 2022 – Tiger Woods broke down in tears while on the golf course Friday morning, July 15.

Woods made it a goal to return to St. Andrews this year for the British Open after badly injuring his leg in a car crash in February 2021.

Following his return, he struggled throughout the first two days of the tournament, and did not qualify for weekend play.

So, on his last hole of his second round on Friday, July 15, he received a massive ovation from the crowd in the stands and this made him emotional.

Cameras captured Woods wiping away tears for several moments as he walked toward his ball near the green.

Tiger was eventually able to gather himself, and he went on to make a par – finishing the event with a score of +9.

Woods said afterwards that it could be the last time he ever competes in another Open at St. Andrews and that’s why he got so emotional out on the course.

“I don’t know if I’ll be physically able to play another British Open here at St. Andrews,” said the 46-year-old, who’s previously won two Opens at the famous course. “I certainly feel like I’ll be able to play more British Opens. But, I don’t know if I’ll be around when it comes back around here.”

“So, the warmth and the ovation at 18, it got to me.”

Watch the video below.

