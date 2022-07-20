Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Police have gunned down an armed criminal gang that hijacked a matatu in Donholm, Nairobi a few days ago and robbed the passengers of their valuables before vanishing.

The same gang waylaid innocent Kenyans near Nyayo Stadium and also extended their criminal activities along Mombasa Road and the Syokimau area.

Their proverbial forty days reached after they were cornered by undercover cops during a foiled robbery attack.

The intelligence-led operation was conducted by gallant officers from Embakasi at City Cabanas near Mombasa Road and the gang was gunned down.

A gun believed to be used by the criminal gang to carry out criminal activities in the city was recovered from them.

Other valuables suspected to have been stolen from different victims were also recovered from the slain thugs.

Below are photos shared by an undercover cop.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.