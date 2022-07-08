Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, July 8, 2022 – Popular Kikuyu gospel singer, Mary Lincoln, has shared a throwback photo of when she was broke and struggling.
Unlike today when she makes heads turn, back then, she was looking ashy.
The beautiful and flamboyant singer was once a house help.
Currently, she is among the hottest Kikuyu female celebrities.
See her throwback photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
