Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has confirmed that he is retiring as President of Kenya in August but maintained that he is not going anywhere outside the fulcrum of power.

Speaking on Tuesday when he toured Nairobi to drum up support for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August, Uhuru said he will retire in August but Raila Odinga will employ him as his advisor.

Uhuru said he will be advising Raila Odinga on how to run the government and also informing him on things he needs to address in his government.

“Raila and I will be meeting once in a while in our homes and whenever I see anything that I feel needs to be addressed, then I will call on him so that we deliberate on how to sort it out,” Uhuru said.

This now cements what Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders led by Deputy President William Ruto have been saying that Uhuru doesn’t want to go home in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.