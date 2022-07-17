Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 17, 2022 – The flashy lifestyle of a wealthy Kikuyu businessman who resembles Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe has left tongues wagging.

The flamboyant businessman sets a temporary bar outside his hardware shop and rarely interacts with the residents as he enjoys his drink.

He was captured on camera sipping expensive whisky outside his business premise.

The high-end vehicle in the video belongs to him.

He is living a good life as Kenyans complain about the high cost of living.

Watch the viral video.

