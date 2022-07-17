Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 17 July 2022 – Women from different chamas are counting losses after they lost money to a cunning lady identified as Tabitha Njeri.

Tabitha used to be a treasurer in the chamas and after collecting Ksh 400,000, she disappeared with the money.

The helpless women have tried in vain to recover their money from the merciless lady.

She has changed her phone numbers and gone undercover after conning the women their hard-earned cash.

See her photo and be careful when transacting business with her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.