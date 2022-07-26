Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 July 2022 – A popular South African Instagram influencer has been ridiculed for faking a flamboyant lifestyle on social media.

She hired a fake salesman and claimed that she bought a Mercedes G Wagon.

The man handed over fake keys to her, only for the manager of the yard to inform potential customers that the car is still available.

The manager further called out the clout-chasing lady for lying to her followers.

Check this out.

