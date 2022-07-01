Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 01 July 2022 – A man accused of engaging in terror activities has been sentenced to serve 15 years behind bars, on his own plea of guilt.

In a sentence pronounced by Kahawa Chief magistrate Hon Diana Mochache,

the accused was sentenced after pleading guilty to two charges of collection of information to commit a terrorism act, contrary to section 29 of the prevention of terrorism act, and being in possession of terrorism materials contrary to section 30 of the same act.

The accused Charles Kibet Rono alias Bashir, was sentenced one month after his arrest by DCI’s Anti Terror detectives, following an intelligence-led operation conducted in Kilgoris, Narok County, on May 18, 2022.

At the time of his arrest, large volumes of terror-related literature and extremist propaganda recordings were recovered from the accused, who confessed to be planning to go for jihad in either Somalia or the Democratic Republic of Congo.

DCI thanks Hon Mochache for the sentence handed down on the accused and hope that it serves as a deterrence to others harboring similar ideas.

The Kenyan DAILY POST