Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Roots Party presidential candidate, Prof George Luchiri Wajackoyah, has threatened to boycott the presidential debate that is slated for July 26 if his demands are not met.

In an interview with KTN News on Sunday, Wajackoyah said he will boycott the presidential debate if it will be split into two tiers.

Sources said the organisers are planning to split the debate into tiers where Wajackoyah will share the podium with Agano party leader David Mwaure, while Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate and Azimio presidential candidate, Raila Odinga will share the other podium.

Wajackoyah said he is ready to turn down the invite if he will not share the podium with Ruto and Raila Odinga.

“What’s wrong with the four of us sharing the same podium? If they pair Ruto and Raila, then me and David Mwaure, I will not attend the debate,” Wajackoyah said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST