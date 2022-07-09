Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 9, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his Azimio cahoots are a worried lot over the surprising turn of events at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

According to the renowned exiled lawyer and Deputy President William Ruto’s friend, Miguna Miguna, the abrupt change in the demeanor of the IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati is really giving Raila and Azimio sleepless nights.

This is after Chebukati stood his ground on the use of manual register, insisting that the commission will use the electronic register to identify voters come August; something that Raila has vehemently opposed and vowed to boycott elections.

On the other hand, Raila’s Azimio has accused the IEBC chair of being in bed with Ruto after it emerged that his lieutenant and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has deep ties with the Greek-based Company that won the tender to print ballot papers for the August poll.

As a result, Chebukati has become enemy number one of Raila Odinga. According to Miguna, Raila wanted to use National Intelligence Service (NIS) and Chebukati to steal election; and as it turns out, the IEBC chair has broken away.

“For 5 years, conman Raila Odinga and his cows deluded themselves that despot Uhuru will use IEBC, Wafula Chebukati and NIS to steal the August election for him. But he now realized that was a pipe dream.

“Suddenly, Chebukati has become enemy number 1,” Miguna tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.