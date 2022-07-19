Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 19, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga will not be having sex with his wife, Mama Ida Odinga, until further notice.

This was confirmed by Baba himself while on the campaign trail in Nairobi.

During a series of campaign rallies, Raila asked women to do the same and deny their lovers conjugal rights until his victory is announced.

He urged women to remain awake until the presidential election results are announced.

According to Raila, engaging in sex will prolong sleep hence easily handing his main challenger in the State House race Deputy President William Ruto a win.

“If you sleep, you will have voted for my opponents, there should be no sleeping until the results are announced. Ladies do not allow any man to enter near you until they announce my victory,” Raila said.

The former Prime Minister urged his supporters to not only be the first to reach the polling centers but to also remain in the polling centers to guard their votes.

“We want our supporters to turn up that day in their numbers and I want them to remain at the polling station until the votes are counted and tallied,” said Raila.

This comes just days after Laikipia woman representative Cate Waruguru asked women to abstain from sex until the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flag bearer William Ruto wins.

“Naomba hiyo siku ikifika msikule tamu usiku. Hiyo siku hakuna sacramenti. Na wanawake hakuna sacramenti. Sacramenti ni baada ya William Ruto kushinda. (I am pleading with you not to enjoy the sweet thing at night. On that day there is no sacrament. The sacrament is after William Ruto is declared the winner),” Waruguru said during a campaign rally in Laikipia.

