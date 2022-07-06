Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 6, 2022 – A section of church leaders has been trading barbs with the Roots party of Kenya presidential candidate George Wajackoyah over his strange manifesto.

From exporting hyena’s testicles to the legalization of bhang and prostitution, the 2022 presidential candidate’s controversial manifesto has elicited sharp reactions from across the country.

While launching his manifesto, Wajackoyah, promised to legalize bhang and prostitution; something that did not seat well with religious leaders.

While church leaders argued that Wajackoyah’s manifesto is not only unethical but also misleading, his running mate Justina Wamae sought to sweeten the deal to get the church on board.

According to Justina, churches will be the main beneficiaries of Wajackoyah’s government, especially from the proceeds of bhang.

Justina said that should they form the next government; every churchgoer will be given a minimum of USD 300K as tithe.

“If one sack of industrial hemp is USD 3.2 million and the pastor wants 10 percent from the congregants, they will have USD 300,000 from one follower, what about 1,000 followers?

“We are competing with you, we are giving solutions of how Kenyans can make money so that churchgoers can give pastors a bigger check in tithe,” she said.

