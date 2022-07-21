Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 21, 2022 – It was a typical case of the pot calling the kettle black when Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, hit out at his Azimio La Umoja counterpart, Martha Karua, after their debate on Tuesday night.

Gachagua took a swipe at Karua, claiming she was unfit for office after the seasoned politician told the moderators she buys bread for Ksh80.

Speaking in Kamacharia, Murang’a County yesterday, Gachagua stated that Karua was out of touch with the basic needs of the people.

“You heard Martha say the bread she buys is Ksh80. I wondered what type of bread is that. They want us to elect someone without an idea of what is going on,” stated Gachagua.

He assured Murang’a residents that they will work to reduce the price of basic commodities such as milk, ugali flour and bread should Kenya Kwanza win the August 9 polls.

However, during the debate, Gachagua was also put on the spot after acknowledging he didn’t know the price of kerosene which retails at Ksh127.94 per litre.

“The cost of milk today the farmer sells at Ksh42 but at the supermarket, it goes for Ksh130 or Ksh120 per litre depending on where you are. For kerosene I don’t know, I don’t go to the supermarket,” Gachagua stated.

However, a spot check revealed that milk goes for Ksh60 for 500ml and the cost of bread retails between Ksh60 to Ksh200 depending on the size, type, and brand of bread.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.