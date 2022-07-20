Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 20, 2022 – Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga can rest easy ahead of the August polls.

This is after it emerged that Deputy President William Ruto can never steal his victory this time around.

Raila had recently alleged a plot to rig the presidential election in favor of Deputy President William Ruto.

The former Prime Minister noted that he had sufficient and reliable information of a plot to print excess pre-marked ballot papers in a neighboring country and then sneak them in on Election Day.

The former Prime Minister went ahead and even threatened that he will boycott the polls unless a manual register is used.

However, speaking during an interview with the International Media house on Monday, Ruto dismissed rigging fears in his bid for the country’s top job.

The second in command said Kenya is a democratic country with free and fair elections.

“People of Kenya ultimately make their decisions. There is a wrong narrative that elections are manipulated… It is very difficult to steal an election,” Ruto said.

The former Eldoret North MP further exuded confidence that he will beat his main challenger in the State House race Raila Odinga.

“I am very confident that I will win this election,” he said.

According to the Raila Odinga-led coalition, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula has close relations with the Greek-based Firm that was awarded the multi-billion tender to print ballot papers for the polls.

But on its part, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) allayed fears that the much-awaited 2022 presidential election will be manipulated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.