Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Johnson Sakaja, was 20 minutes late during the Nairobi gubernatorial debate held at Catholic University for Eastern Africa’s main campus in Karen on Monday evening.

The debate organizers had just started interviewing Polycarp Igathe, who is the Azimio candidate when Sakaja entered the room and when asked why he was late, he said “My opponent likes a head start. Nilikuwa nataka kumpatia hiyo juu amezoea kupewa,” which loosely translates to “My opponent likes a head start. I wanted to give it to him since he is used to being given things.”

But in a quick rejoinder, Igathe said Sakaja was late because of the traffic within Nairobi.

“I know he is late due to traffic. He shouldn’t worry, I will sort out the traffic when I become governor,” he said.

The debate lasted for two hours and according to political pundits, Sakaja won due to his grasp of the problems affecting Nairobi County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.